Perú: una vez más se cae el gabinete ministerial de Dina Boluarte

LIMA, PERU - JULY 4: President of Peru Dina Boluarte looks on during an official visit of the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa to Peru on July 4, 2024 in Lima, Peru. Noboa arrived in Peru to meet with Dina Boluarte to discuss topics such as infrastructure, security, mining, and tourism, among others. (Photo by Ken Roger/Agencia Press South/Getty Images) / Agencia Press South