Siria: 100 muertos en dos días de guerras confesionales

BEIRUT (Lebanon), 30/04/2025.- Sami Abu Al Muna, Druze Spiritual Leader in Lebanon, speaks at an extraordinary meeting organized by the Lebanese Druze Community to discuss developments in Syria in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 April 2025. According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, at least 13 people were killed during armed clashes in Jaramana town, largely populated by the country's Druze minority. Following 'intermittent clashes between groups of gunmen,' security officers 'went to break up the clashes and protect the residents,' the Interior Ministry stated. (Líbano, Siria) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH / WAEL HAMZEH ( EFE )