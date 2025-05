400 personas han sido arrestadas en Turquía por las manifestaciones del Día del Trabajo

Istanbul (Turkey), 01/05/2025.- Turkish police officers detain protesters attempting to reach Taksim Square to celebrate International Workers' Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 May 2025. The government has banned May Day gatherings in Taksim Square since widespread protests across the country in 2013, which were suppressed by police and claimed eight lives, leaving thousands injured. (Protestas, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/UMIT TURHAN / UMIT TURHAN ( EFE )