Trasladan el cuerpo del Papa Francisco hasta la Basílica de San Pedro en el Vaticano

Vatican City (Vatican City State (Holy See)), 23/04/2025.- The body of Pope Francis lies in state at St. Peters Basilica, in Vatican City, 23 April 2025. Faithful and well-wishers will be able to pay their respects to the spiritual leader, who died on 21 April 2025, aged 88, until his funeral on 26 April. (Papa) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO / POOL / ALESSANDRO DI MEO / POOL ( EFE )