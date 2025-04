Terremoto en Birmania: junta militar aumenta a 2.719 la cifra de muertos

MANDALAY (Myanmar), 01/04/2025.- A woman pours water on plants in front of the damaged Mandalay palace in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2025. Myanmar’s military government has declared a week of national mourning after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on 28 March, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring thousands, according to the government. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING / NYEIN CHAN NAING ( EFE )