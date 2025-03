Nicaragüa niega asilo de Martinelli hasta esclarecer situación con Interpol

Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli (C), detained a year ago on illegal wiretapping charges, talks to the media after being declared innocent in Panama City, on August 9, 2019. - A Panama court acquitted former president Ricardo Martinelli on August 9 on charges of political espionage and embezzlement of public funds. (Photo by Mauricio VALENZUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURICIO VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images) / MAURICIO VALENZUELA