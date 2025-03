Francia: Marine Le Pen es condenada e inhabilitada por malversación de fondos de la Unión Europea

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 24: France's far-right party ‘Rassemblement National’ (RN) leader, Marine Le Pen candidate for the 2022 presidential election makes a statement after the results of the votes in the second round at ‘Pavillon d'Armenonville’ on April 24, 2022 in Paris, France. French president Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the final round of France's presidential election. According to projected results, French President Emmanuel Macron obtains 58,20% of the vote and Marine Le Pen obtains 42,80 % of the vote in the second round of the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron is reelected for the second time to the Presidency of the French Republic. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images) / Chesnot