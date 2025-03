Alemania apoyará a Ucrania con 3.000 milones de euros en ayudas militares

Berlin (Germany), 19/03/2025.- The lectern in the parliament is pictured during the setup for the new seating of the federal parliament, Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, 19 March 2025. Seats in the German Bundestag are allocated to regional lists of parties that either pass a five percent electoral threshold of the federally valid second votes or win at least three constituencies. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE ( EFE )