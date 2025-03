Fueron capturados seis integrantes del ELN y aprehendidos dos adolescentes en Arauca

TOPSHOT - National Liberation Army ELN rebels of the Manuel Vazquez Castano northeastern war front stand guard at Catatumbo region, Colombia on March 8, 2025. Commanders from Colombia's National Liberation Army guerrilla group have vowed to repel a government counteroffensive in the country's northeast, warning years of "total peace" risk turning into "total war". (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) / STRINGER