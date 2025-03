Portugal: presidente convoca elecciones legislativas para el 18 de mayo

Lisboa (Portugal), 13/03/2025.- Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announces the date for the country's third general election in just over three years, following Parliament's rejection of a government motion of confidence, at Palacio de Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, 13 March 2025. The motion was presented by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, who faced questions regarding the activities of a consultancy firm he founded, which is now managed by his sons. (Lisboa) EFE/EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO / JOSE SENA GOULAO ( EFE )