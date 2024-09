Seis personas murieron por el incendio de una celda en cárcel de Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - MARCH 17: Outside view of penitentiary during the first vaccination day at Unidad N 4 Santiago Vázquez Prison on March 17, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. After controlling the pandemic and being an example of crisis management in Latin America, Uruguay faces a rise in COVID-19 cases. The vaccination campaign continues and the country expects to have 7% of its population inoculated by the end of the week. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images) / Ernesto Ryan