El Instituto Cervantes viaja por el mundo: Vuelve el Festival Literario Benengeli

El Instituto Cervantes viaja por el mundo: Vuelve el Festival Literario Benengeli, con la participación de más de 110 autores de 25 países incluyendo Colombia, que girará en torno al tema. Literatura: ¿humor o tragedia?, habla Juan Carlos Méndez Guedez, Coordinador Literario.

Imagen de referencia. / Getty Images

Escuche el programa completo a continuación:

Y NO SE LE OLVIDE, QUE CUANDO UNO LEE UN LIBRO NO VUELVE A SER EL MISMO.

