El Instituto Cervantes viaja por el mundo: Vuelve el Festival Literario Benengeli
El Instituto Cervantes viaja por el mundo: Vuelve el Festival Literario Benengeli, con la participación de más de 110 autores de 25 países incluyendo Colombia, que girará en torno al tema. Literatura: ¿humor o tragedia?, habla Juan Carlos Méndez Guedez, Coordinador Literario.
El Instituto Cervantes viaja por el mundo: Vuelve el Festival Literario Benengeli
46:09
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://caracol.com.co/embed/audio/509/1719058490641/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Imagen de referencia. / Getty Images
Escuche el programa completo a continuación:
El Instituto Cervantes viaja por el mundo: Vuelve el Festival Literario Benengeli
46:09
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://caracol.com.co/embed/audio/509/1719058490641/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Y NO SE LE OLVIDE, QUE CUANDO UNO LEE UN LIBRO NO VUELVE A SER EL MISMO.