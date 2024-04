Agencia Jurídica impugnaría fallo que tumbó designación de embajadora a Verónica Alcocer

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 14/01/2023.- A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (3-R) receiving in audience Colombia's First Lady Veronica Alcocer Garcia (3-L) in Vatican City, 14 January 2023. (Papa) EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT