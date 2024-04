Diseñadora colombiana Nancy González es condenada a 18 meses de cárcel en Estados Unidos

This handout picture released by the Colombian Migration's press office shows Colombian fashion designer Nancy Gonzalez (C) being extradited at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota on August 30, 2023. Colombia has extradited to the United States a celebrity fashion designer wanted for the alleged smuggling of protected animal skin purses, police in the South American country said Wednesday. (Photo by Handout / Colombian Migration Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN MIGRATION OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN MIGRATION OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / / HANDOUT