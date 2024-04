Alemania abre el debate sobre la legalización del aborto en el primer trimestre

Berlin (Germany), 15/04/2024.- Activists take part at a symbolically crossing out paragraph 218 abortion from the penal code with the color purple during a flash mob in Berlin, Germany, 15 April 2024. The action was organized by the Alliance for Sexual Self-Determination under the slogan "Legal, simple, fair - for a new regulation of abortion in Germany!". A commission appointed by the German government has recommended officially legalizing abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. That legal framework is around 30 years old and has long been criticized. Germany's governing coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) is revisiting the issue and wants to liberalize the abortion law. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE ( EFE )