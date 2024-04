Atentado israelí contra embajada de Irán deja a siete Guardianes de la Revolución muertos

Damascus (Syrian Arab Republic), 01/04/2024.- Rescue workers and bystanders at the site of an airstrike in Damascus, Syria, 01 April 2024. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, Israel on 01 April launched an airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. The consulate was damaged while the building next to it was destroyed. (Siria, Damasco) EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF DAFAWWI / YOUSSEF DAFAWWI ( EFE )