Guterres: hay que dar esperanza de que existirá el Estado palestino

Rafah (Egypt), 23/03/2024.- Egyptian drivers cover their trucks containing humanitarian aid as they wait to cross the border between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, 23 March 2024. UN Secretary-General Guterres visited Egypt as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity trip. In Rafah Guterres met with UN humanitarian workers and said during a press conference that the blocked Gaza aid trucks are 'a moral outrage.' (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI / KHALED ELFIQI