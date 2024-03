Negociaciones sobre tregua en Gaza se retomarán la próxima semana

Washington (United States), 06/03/2024.- A coalition of multi-faith activists call for a ceasefire in Gaza during a protest outside of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 March 2024. Ceasefire and hostage exchange talks between Israel and Hamas continue. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / SHAWN THEW ( EFE )