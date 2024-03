Negociación para una tregua Hamás - Israel tuvo “avances significativos”

Jakarta (Indonesia), 04/03/2024.- Muslim activists hold placards during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians, in front of the Embassy of Egypt in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 March 2024. Protesters chanted anti-Israel slogans and urged Egypt to open their border for humanitarian aid for Palestinians. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (Protestas, Egipto) EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA / ADI WEDA ( EFE )