Retiran últimos bloqueos de carreteras mantenidos por los agricultores en Francia

This photograph taken on February 19, 2024, shows parked tractors under the Ombirere at the Vieux Port (Old Port) during a demonstration of French farmers against agricultural policies, in Marseille. Farmers across Europe have staged protests in recent weeks over shrinking incomes, rising costs and what they say are increasingly onerous environmental rules approved by the 27-nation EU. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images) / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU