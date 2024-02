Los agricultores españoles mantienen la presión ante eliminación de subsidios

ALICANTE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: Farmers and ranchers hold banners in front of a hundred lemons on the ground at a demonstration during the eleventh day of protests by tractors on Spanish roads, at the San Isidro industrial estate, on 16 February, 2024 in Alicante, Valencian Community, Spain. Farmers and ranchers from all over Spain have taken their tractors out on the roads for the eleventh consecutive day, to demand improvements in the sector, including aid to deal with the droughts suffered by the countryside. They are also protesting against European policies and their lack of profitability. This mobilization takes place one day after the meeting that the Minister of Agriculture had with the agrarian associations in Madrid. Although the meeting ended without agreement, Planas announced the creation of a state agency for information and food control to increase inspection capacity and the elimination of the mandatory implementation of the digital field notebook. (Photo By Joaquin Reina/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News