Lista oficial con todos los ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2024: Consulte
El pasado domingo 4 de febrero se llevo a cabo la edición 66 de los premios Grammy 2024 en los Ángeles; conozca los artistas que destacaron en la Gala.
En el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, la edición 66 de los Premios Grammy se llevó a cabo el pasado domingo 4 de febrero, revelando a los ganadores de los galardones más destacados en el mundo de la música. Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Karol G y Victoria Monet fueron algunos de los ganadores en diversas categorías.
Destacado talento femenino en los Latín Grammy
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos dio reconocimientos a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año.
El talento femenino brilló con fuerza en los Latín Grammy. SZA, con 9 nominaciones, se destacó como la gran favorita, llevándose los premios a la mejor canción Pop en dúo y mejor canción R&B. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo y Miley Cyrus, con seis nominaciones cada una, también brillaron. Miley se llevó dos premios (canción pop solista y grabación del año), mientras que Taylor ganó en dos categorías (álbum pop vocal y álbum del año).
Taylor Swift hace historia con su cuarto álbum del año
Taylor Swift escribió una nueva página en la historia al ganar su cuarto premio al mejor álbum del año en los Grammy, un logro que destaca su excepcional carrera musical.
Exclusiones que generaron sorpresa en la industria musical
La sorpresa invadió a la industria al dejar fuera de la categoría de artista revelación a Peso Pluma, a pesar de su impacto global. Este hecho, criticado por la revista Rolling Stone, puesto que es necesario reconocer y apoyar a nuevos talentos que transforman el escenario musical.
Por otro lado, Karol G se vio limitada a la categoría de música urbana, mientras que la exitosa colaboración entre Shakira y Bizarrap, que batió récords Guinness, no recibió reconocimiento en ninguna categoría.
Exitosa participación de Juanes en los Premios Grammy
En la gala fuera de la transmisión principal, Juanes hizo historia al ganar su cuarto premio Grammy anglo por “Vida Cotidiana”, mejor álbum de música rock o alternativa latina. Además, el dúo 1,2,3 Andrés triunfó en la categoría de álbum para niños, recibiendo un reconocimiento especial que trasciende las categorías latinas.
Artistas ganadores y ganadoras en los Grammy 2024
Mejor canción del año
- A&W — Lana Del Rey
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
- Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
- Flowers — Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill — SZA
- vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
Mejor grabación del año
- Worship - Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus (GANADORA)
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- On My Mama - Victoria Monét
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor Álbum del Año
- Midnights - Taylor Swift (GANADORA)
- SOS - SZA
- World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
- The record - Boygenius
- ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét (GANADORA)
- The War and Treaty
Mejor canción Pop Solista
- Flowers — Miley Cyrus (GANADORA)
- Paint The Town Red — Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For — Billie Eilish
- Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
Mejor canción Pop dúo/grupo
- Thousand Miles — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace — Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
- Never Felt So Alone — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- Karma — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers (GANADORA)
Mejor grabación Pop Dance
- Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue (GANADORA)
- One In A Million — Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- Rush — Troye Sivan
- Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle — Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal
- Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
- Midnights, Taylor Swift (GANADORA)
Mejor grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Blackbox Life Recorder 21F, Aphex Twin
- Loading, James Blake
- Higher Than Ever Before, Disclosure
- Strong, Romy & Fred again..
- Rumble, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan (GANADORA)
Mejor álbum Dance/Electrónica
- Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling, the Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again.. (GANADOR)
- Kx5, Kx5
- Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Álbum de rap
- Her Loss, de Drake & 21 Savage
- Michael, de Killer Mike (GANADOR)
- Heroes & Villains, de Metro Boomin
- King’s Disease III, de Nas
- Utopia, de Travis Scott
Mejor canción Rap
- Attention, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- Barbie World from Barbie the Album, Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- Just Wanna Rock, Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- Rich Flex, Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- Scientists & Engineers, Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) (GANADORA)
Mejor interpretación Rap
- The Hillbillies, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Love Letter, Black Thought
- Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
- Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane (GANADOR)
- Players, Coi Leray
Mejor canción Rap Melódico
- Attention - Doja Cat
- Low - SZA
- Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savag
- All My Life - Lil Durk & J. Cole (GANADOR)
- Sittin’ On Top Of The World - Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Mejor álbum Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
- A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
- La Neta, Pedro Capó
- Don Juan, Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno (GANADOR)
Mejor álbum Música Urbana
- Saturno, Rauw Alejandro
- Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G (GANADORA)
- Data, Tainy
Mejor álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo
- Martínez, Cabra
- Leche De Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
- Vida Cotdiana, Juanes (GANADOR)
- De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade (GANADORA)
- EADDA9223, Fito Paez
Mejor álbum Música Mexicana
- Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez, Lila Downs
- Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma (GANADOR)
Mejor composición para Medio Audiovisual
- Barbie World
- Dance The Night
- I’m Just Ken
- Lift Me Up
- What Was I Made For (GANADORA)
Mejor Compilación de Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual
- AURORA: Brandon Davis, Pete Ganbarg, Joseph Khoury & Blake Mills, compilation producers; Frankie Pine, music supervisor (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Barbie The Album: Brandon Davis, Mark Ronson & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; George Drakoulias, music supervisor (Varios Artistas) (GANADORA)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By: Ryan Coogler, Archie Davis & Ludwig Göransson, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor (Varios artistas)
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3: Kevin Feige, James Gunn & Dave Jordan, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor (Varios Artistas)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson & Al Yankovic, compilation producers; Suzanne Coffman, music supervisor (Weird Al Yankovic)
Mejor banda sonora para un Medio Audiovisual (Incluyendo cine y televisión)
- Barbie. Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans. John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. John Williams, composer
- Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson, composer (GANADORA)
Video musical
- I’m Only Sleeping, de The Beatles (GANADOR)
- In Your Love, de Tyler Childers
- What Was I Made For, de Billie Eilish
- Count Me Out, de Kendrick Lamar
- Rush, de Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum R&B
- Girls Night Out - Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
- Special Occasion - Emily King
- Jaguar II - Victoria Monét (GANADOR)
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación R&B
- Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown
- Back to Love, Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
- ICU, Coco Jones (GANADORA)
- How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét
- Kill Bill, SZA
Mejor canción R&B
- Angel Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- Back to Love, Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)
- ICU, Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- On My Mama, Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- Snooze, Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) (GANADORA)
Mejor interpretación Rock
- Sculptures of Anything Goes, Arctic Monkeys (GANADOR)
- More Than a Love Song, Black Pumas
- Not Strong Enough, boygenius
- Rescued, Foo Fighters
- Lux Æterna, Metallica
Mejor canción Rock
- Angry, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
- Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Emotion Sickness, Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
- Not Strong Enough, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) (GANADORA)
- Rescued, Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Mejor álbum Rock
- But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons, Metallica
- This Is Why, Paramore (GANADOR)
- In Times New Roman…, Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor álbum Alternativo
- The Car, Arctic Monkeys
- The Record, boygenius (GANADOR)
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island, Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Mejor canción alternativa
- Belinda Says, Alvvays
- Body Paint, Arctic Monkeys
- Cool About It, boygenius
- A&W, Lana Del Rey
- This Is Why, Paramore (GANADORA)
Premio Impacto Global
Jay Z