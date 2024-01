Gustavo Bolívar propone reforma constitucional para la elección del fiscal general

The candidate for Mayor of Bogota Gustavo Bolivar participates in a debate between candidates today, in the Hippies Park, in Bogota, Colombia, 25 September 2023. The candidates for Mayor of Bogotá Gustavo Bolívar, Rodrigo Lara and Juan Daniel Oviedo met this Monday in one of the parks of the Colombian capital to talk about their proposals regarding "social justice and treatment of marginalized populations in the city", an event in which another candidate burst in demanding to be allowed to participate. EFE/ Carlos Ortega / Carlos Ortega ( EFE )