Se cumplen tres meses de protestas indígenas en Guatemala

Indigenous people demonstrate to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, whom they accuse of trying to block the newly elected president from taking office, outside the Culture Palace in Guatemala City on October 10, 2023. Demonstrators, who accuse Porras and Curruchiche of persecution against President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, have been protesting for weeks with blockades that are beginning to generate fuel shortages and rising prices of basic products. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / JOHAN ORDONEZ