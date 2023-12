EE.UU. confirmó nuevos vuelos de expulsión de migrantes colombianos

Lukeville (United States), 11/12/2023.- A US Border Patrol agent directs migrants to an area for processing in Lukeville, Arizona, USA, 11 December 2023. The United States is currently seeing surge of migrants entering the country, as the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) figures showed that in October 2023 the US Border Patrol recorded 240,988 total encounters along the southwest border. Senate Republicans on 06 December blocked the advancement of a 110 billion US dollar package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel until US President Joe Biden agrees on immigrants policy reform. (Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER / ALLISON DINNER ( EFE )