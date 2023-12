Indonesia: erupción de volcán deja once personas muertas

Agam (Indonesia), 04/12/2023.- Rescuers evacuate a survivor of the Mount Merapi eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 04 December 2023. At least 11 hikers were found dead and 12 others were missing after the Merapi volcano erupted on 03 December 2023, according to the Indonesian rescue agency (BASARNAS). EFE/EPA/ALI NAYAKA / ALI NAYAKA ( EFE )