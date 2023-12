La tregua en la Franja de Gaza se rompe y se reanuda el intercambio de fuego

Ramalah (-), 01/12/2023.- People react as a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners from the Ofer Israeli military prison arrives in Ramallah, West Bank, 01 December 2023. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that started November 24 was extended for a second time on November 30 with 102 Hamas held hostages and 210 Palestinian prisoners released so far. More than 15,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. (Ramala) EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH / ALAA BADARNEH ( EFE )