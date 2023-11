Israel excarcela a 30 mujeres y niños palestinos tras liberación de 16 rehenes por Hamás

Ramat Gan (Israel), 29/11/2023.- Russian-Israeli Irena Tati, who was taken hostage by the Palestinian militan group Hamas in the 07 October attacks, sits inside a van after disembarking from an Israeli army helicopter carrying released hostages at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv district, Israel, 29 November 2023. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on 29 November that two hostages released by Hamas, identified as Irena and Yelena, have returned to Israel. The two women were to be transferred to hospital for medical checks and meeting with their families. Hamas was still holding 159 hostages that were abducted on 07 October, Hagari added. Israel and Hamas had agreed to a temporary ceasefire which came into effect on 24 November and included a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ( EFE )