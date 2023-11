India: rescatan 41 trabajadores que quedaron atrapados 17 días en un túnel

Uttarkashi (India), 28/11/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Uttrakahand Information Department shows Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (C) and Union Minister VK Singh (R) garland the first rescued worker inside the tunnel on the Brahmakal Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, India, 25 November 2023. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the laying of pipes through the rubble was completed and all of the 41 trapped workers will be evacuated soon. 41 workers became trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on 12 November 2023. EFE/EPA/UTTARAKAHAND INFORMATION DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / UTTARAKAHAND INFORMATION DEPARTM ( EFE )