14 soldados pakistaníes muertos por ataque a convoy

Taliban security personnel stand guard along a road after gunfire erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Nangarhar province on February 20, 2023. - Gunfire erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces on February 20 after Taliban authorities shut the country's busiest crossing with its eastern neighbour, officials said. (Photo by Shafiullah KAKAR / AFP) (Photo by SHAFIULLAH KAKAR/AFP via Getty Images) / SHAFIULLAH KAKAR