EE.UU. anuncia sanciones a miembros financieros de Hamás

TOPSHOT - A member of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas holds his weapon during a rally on March 23, 2016 in Gaza city to mark the 12th anniversary of the assassination of Hamas spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassine. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images) / MAHMUD HAMS