Policía británica garantiza seguridad en partido Inglaterra-Italia tras ataques en Europa

London (United Kingdom), 16/10/2023.- Police watch on as members of the National Jewish Assembly (NJA) protest outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, 16 October 2023. Hundreds of Jewish protesters demonstrated against the BBC for refusing to call Hamas terrorists during its recent coverage of events in Israel and Gaza. (Terrorista, Protestas, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN / ANDY RAIN ( EFE )