Nobel de Economía: Claudia Goldin obtiene el galardón por su trabajo aplicado a la mujer

Stockholm (Sweden), 09/10/2023.- (L-R) Chairman Royal Academy of Sciences Jakob Svensson, Permanent Secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren and member of the committee for the prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel Randi Hjalmarsson announce the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, 09 October 2023. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2023 was awarded to Claudia Goldin 'for having advanced our understanding of women'Äôs labor market outcomes', the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. (Suecia, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO BRESCIANI SWEDEN OUT / CLAUDIO BRESCIANI ( EFE )