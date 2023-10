Al menos 51 muertos en un bombardeo ruso en Ucrania mientras asistían a un velorio

Hroza (Ukraine), 05/10/2023.- Local residents at the site of a military strike in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 05 October 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least 51 people were killed and seven others injured after a Russian missile hit the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov wrote on telegram. Among the victim was a six-year-old child, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said, adding that the Russian missile 'hit a civilian object'. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/YAKIV LYASHENKO / YAKIV LYASHENKO ( EFE )