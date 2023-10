Turquía bombardea zonas de Irak como respuesta a ataque terrorista

Ankara (Turkey), 01/10/2023.- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the opening of the new legislative year of the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, 01 October 2023. Erdogan said terrorists attempting to damage peace and security of his country will fail, a few hours after two police officers were injured when two people carried out a bomb attack outside the ministry's gate, close to the Turkish parliament. (Terrorista, Turquía) EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS / NECATI SAVAS ( EFE )