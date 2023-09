Menéndez no renunciará y continuará buscando reelección a pesar de acusaciones de soborno

New York (United States), 21/09/2023.- Democratic Senator from New Jersey Bob Menendez addresses the press at Hudson County Community College in Union City, New Jersey, USA, 25 September 2023. Senator Menendez indicated he will not resign after an indictment on bribery charges. Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his wife have been charged with three counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. EFE/EPA/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez ( EFE )