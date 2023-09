Jefe de policía tailandesa a cargo de caso Daniel Sancho fue señalado de corrupción

Bangkok (Thailand), 25/09/2023.- Thai Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn talks to the media as he arrives at Royal Thai Police Sports Club, in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 September 2023. Surachate is accused of being involved in an illegal online gambling case, after the cyber police with commando team officers raid many locations Including his safe house in Bangkok. At least 14 suspects were arrested including five police officers and nine civilians in connection with this online gambling and at least three high-ranking police officers were arrested too. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK / NARONG SANGNAK ( EFE )