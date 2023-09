La crisis migratoria puede causar la disolución de la U. Europea: Borrell

Strasbourg (France), 12/09/2023.- Josep Borrel, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy speaks during the debate on the 'Situation in West and Central Africa in the light of the recent coups díÈtats', at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 12 September 2023. The session runs from 11 till 14 September. (Francia, Estrasburgo) EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND / JULIEN WARNAND ( EFE )