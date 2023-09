Texas despliega más buses para enviar migrantes fuera del estado

Eagle Pass (United States), 22/09/2023.- Migrants cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass Texas, USA, 22 September 2023. The Mayor of Eagle Pass Rolando Salinas Jr. estimated that 2,000 migrants crossed the border on 21 September, after about 3,000 migrants crossed into Eagle Pass on 20 September, according to the U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales. Mayor Salinas Jr. on 19 September declared a 'local state of disaster' in an emergency declaration issued after over 1,000 migrants crossed the border. EFE/EPA/ADAM DAVIS / ADAM DAVIS ( EFE )