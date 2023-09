U. Europea presentó plan para contener migración en Italia

Lampedusa (Italy), 18/09/2023.- Migrants arrive at 'Molo Favarolo' in Lampedusa, southern Italy, 18 September 2023. Migrants traveling on a small boat were rescued by the Coast Guard. The group, after the health triage, will be transferred to the hotspot where, at the moment, there are 1,104 people. Italian Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on 15 September called for the intervention of the United Nations in response to the significant increase in the arrival of migrants and refugees by sea to Italy in recent days. (Italia) EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO / CIRO FUSCO ( EFE )