Comerciante venezolano se encuentra desaparecido en la zona de frontera

Aerial view showing vehicles arriving from Cucuta, Colombia, in Urena, in Venezuela, after crossing the Atanasio Girardot International Bridge -formerly known as Tienditas bridge- after the two countries officially reopened their shared land border, on January 1, 2023. - Venezuela and Colombia reopened the last stretch of their shared border that had remained closed for years in a diplomatic dispute now settled under new leadership in Colombia, with its first-ever left-wing president, Gustavo Petro. Their borders were partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked in 2019 when Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after Colombia under then president Ivan Duque questioned his 2018 re-election. (Photo by Edinson ESTUPINAN / AFP) (Photo by EDINSON ESTUPINAN/AFP via Getty Images) / EDINSON ESTUPINAN