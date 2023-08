Descarrilamiento de tren en Pakistán deja al menos 28 muertos

Sanghar (Pakistan), 06/08/2023.- Pakistani security and rescue officials inspect the derailed carriages of a passenger train in Sanghar, near Nawabshah, Pakistan, 06 August 2023. A train accident between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah in Pakistan has resulted in at least 30 deaths and dozens injured, according to a Police official. The Hazara Express train, carrying 950 passengers, derailed on its way from Karachi to Havelian. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWER / NADEEM KHAWER ( EFE )