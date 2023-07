Antonio García dice que Paramilitares, no ELN, amenazan a poblaciones del Bajo Cauca

04 October 2022, Venezuela, Caracas: Pablo Beltran (l-r), member of the ELN guerrilla organization, Eliecer Herlinto Chamorro, alias "Antonio Garcia," commander of the ELN, Ivan Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, and Ivan Cepeda, chairman of the Peace Commission, attend a press conference. Colombia's new leftist government and the ELN-GUerilla want to resume their peace talks. Photo: Pedro Rances Mattey/dpa (Photo by Pedro Rances Mattey/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance