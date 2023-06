Aumentan a 46 reclusas fallecidas tras riña entre pandillas en una cárcel en Honduras

A woman cries after recognising her daughter among the 46 dead women during a fire following a brawl between inmates of the Women's Social Adaptation Center (CEFAS) prison, at the court morgue of Tegucigalpa on June 21, 2023. The death toll from a fire and violent clashes between rival gangs at a women's prison in Honduras has risen to 46, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday, raising the official count from 41. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) / ORLANDO SIERRA