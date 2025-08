Maduro no aumentó el salario mínimo en Venezuela, pero sí ajustó otros ingresos

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 24: President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro gestures during a meeting with Spain Ambassador Ramon Santos Martinez (not in frame) the day after the announcement that he will not attend the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)in Buenos Aires at Miraflores Palace on January 24, 2023 in Caracas, Venezuela. The Ministry of Foreign affairs had informed that Maduro will not participate in the meeting due to security reasons and denounced a plan of the "neo-fascist right" against the Venezuelan ruler. (Photo by Carlos Becerra/Getty Images) / Carlos Becerra