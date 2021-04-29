El uso del inglés de una forma que es considerada políticamente correcto puede ser difícil en estos días, especialmente considerando que "las reglas" cambian frecuentemente. En este episodio, Cormac y Brendan intentan informarte bien de que está aceptable y de qué no es aceptable. O tal vez se han cometido grandes errores en esta charla. ¡Tú puedes decidir!

-----

Using what is regarded as politically correct English can be quite difficult these days, especially considering that the "rules" appear to be constantly changing. Cormac and Brendan do their best to keep you one step ahead of the "thought police". Or maybe it's more a case that they must now stand before the grand court of cancel culture. Take a listen and decide for yourself!