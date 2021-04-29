Secciones

El uso del inglés de una forma que es considerada políticamente correcto puede ser difícil en estos días, especialmente considerando que "las reglas" cambian frecuentemente. En este episodio, Cormac y Brendan intentan informarte bien de que está aceptable y de qué no es aceptable. O tal vez se han cometido grandes errores en esta charla. ¡Tú puedes decidir!

-----

Using what is regarded as politically correct English can be quite difficult these days, especially considering that the "rules" appear to be constantly changing. Cormac and Brendan do their best to keep you one step ahead of the "thought police". Or maybe it's more a case that they must now stand before the grand court of cancel culture. Take a listen and decide for yourself!

ÚLTIMOS EPISODIOS

ENCUENTRE AQUI LOS PODCAST DE LOS PROGRAMAS

¿CÓMO PUEDO SUBSCRIBIRME A LOS PODCAST?

CARACOL RADIO Ofrece todos sus contenidos en formato podcast, es decir, podrás suscribirte mediante la tecnología RSS para recibir los últimos episodios de nuestros programas y secciones tan pronto como los emitamos o publiquemos en la web.

Para suscribirte a cualquier podcast, selecciona el icono de podcast (añadir), copia la dirección del fichero y pégalo en tu cliente favorito. En este artículo tienes una selección de los mejores para móvil (iOS y Android) y para ordenador en Windows, macOS y las diferentes distribuciones de Linux.

También puedes suscribirte a través de los agregadores Apple Podcasts o iTunes , Spotify , Deezer o Google Podcast .

Cargando

Escucha la radio en vivo

Elige una ciudad

Caracol Radio

Caracol Radio

Programación

Último boletín

Ciudades

Elige una ciudad

Caracol Radio

Compartir