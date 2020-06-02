Blackout Tuesday: el mundo del deporte se une en contra del racismo

El cruel asesinato de George Floyd, un afroamericano estadounidense a manos de un Policía, continúa generando manifestaciones a lo largo del mundo. La industria musical organizó el movimiento #BlackoutTuesday, alzando la voz contra el racismo y dejando en claro que el show no debe continuar, algo que ha sido acogido de gran manera por el mundo del deporte.
Grandes figuras de todas las disciplinas, futbolistas, basquetbolistas y tenistas, entre otros, se han unido a la tendencia, publicando una imagen oscura en sus redes sociales, acompañada de la etiqueta de la campaña.
Ya este fin de semana la Bundesliga había sido el principal marco para que los futbolistas se manifestarán en contra del racismo y la muerte de George Floyd. Jugadores como Jadon Sancho, del Borussia Dortmund, y Marcus Thuram, del Borussia Mönchengladbach, dedicaron sus festejos de gol al ciudadano asesinado.
- Mayweather pagará por los servicios funerarios de George Floyd
- Michael Jordan, "entristecido, dolorido y enojado" por muerte de George Floyd
Incluso la FIFA pidió tener "sentido común" y "entender el contexto", tras conocer que la Bundesliga abriría investigación a los jugadores por estos casos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way. It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of peoples complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday ✊🏽
Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93— Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram