El sentido mensaje de Vanessa Bryant tras la muerte de Kobe y su hija

Vanessa Bryant, viuda de la gloria del deporte Kobe Bryant, publicó un sentido mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram tras la dolorosa muerte de su esposo y de su hija Gigi. Pese a las duras perdidas, Vanessa agradeció poder seguir adelante por sus otros tres hijos Natalia, Bianka y Capri.

"He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente mal ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy loco. Tenía tanta vida que vivir. Entonces me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis 3 hijas. Loca, no estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecido de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri. Sé que lo que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Solo quería compartir en caso de que haya alguien por ahí que haya sufrido una pérdida como esta. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y esta pesadilla hubiera terminado. Orando por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor continúen orando por todos."