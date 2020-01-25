Mujer crea Tinder al quedar varada y su 'match' llega en tractor al rescate

Lonia Häger, así se identificó la joven que creó una cuenta en Tinder para solicitar ayuda cuando viajaba en una casa rodante junto a sus amigos y se quedaron varados en un camino solitario.
Para alegría de todos, la joven obtuvo un 'match' con un obrero de construcción llamado Stian Lauluten, quien de inmediato acudió al rescate en un tractor.
¿Si sabe conquistar? Conozca las expresiones más usadas en Tinder
Tinder hace realidad sueño de muchos jóvenes: ligar y ver series a la vez
¡Vieja pero picosa! Abuela consigue más de 50 parejas sexuales por Tinder
La joven alemana contó su experiencia por medio de sus redes sociales, donde destacó que gracias a la ayuda de Lauluten ella y su grupo de amigos lograron llegar a un campamento a refugiarse del frió y la oscuridad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The picture to our Tinder rescue🚨 (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie 🐶 Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten 🥳 Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice ❄️ We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten🏔 Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten 😍 . 📸 @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky