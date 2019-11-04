¿Belleza de familia? Conozca a la sensual sobrina de Grisales

La despampanante figura de la sobrina de Amparo Grisales ha dejado boquiabiertos a los usuarios de Instagram.
La joven, de tan solo 22 años, siempre ha lucido una bonita figura, pero desde hace unos meses decidió dejar de lado la procrastinación, el exceso de alcohol y la mala alimentación, según expresa en uno de sus post.
Por eso, ahora luce con orgullo su figura en las redes sociales y ha empezado a llamar la atención entre los usuarios, que la comparan con su tía.
- ¡Qué insultada! Esto le dijo Ana del Castillo a Iván Villazón
- J Balvin: "Después de 2 meses de infierno, voy sintiendo el cielo de nuevo"
- ¡Qué susto! Elefante detuvo carro a mitad de la vía
En las fotos generalmente sale con vestidos de baño, ropa interior o ropa deportiva, dejando ver sus curvas y sus músculos tonificados.
Algunos de los comentarios dicen "Hermosa, ojalá no te vuelvas tan fastidiosa como tu tía", "Tienes una belleza natural e innata, como la de Amparo" y "Un ser humano maravilloso, por dentro y por fuera".
SUSCRÍBASE A LOS CONTENIDOS DE CARACOL RADIO EN GOOGLE NEWS. ENTRE AQUÍ Y HAGA CLIC EN LA ESTRELLA.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Just here having a moment 🤪 Thanks to @gilcoproductions for the video 👏🏼❤️ Song: You? - Two Feet
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Decided to share this here today because I want to let some of you know that if you want to make a change in your life but think it’s impossible, it isn’t. For those of you who know me personally, know binge eating, drinking in excess, and procrastinating were some of my favorite things to do. Not saying I am perfect now and live a perfect life because I still have a s*it ton to learn, but if I was able to break some of those toxic habits and not let them be in charge of my life, you can too. If you don’t know how to start, start by having one clean meal today. Do 30 mins of cardio tomorrow. Small things add up to big things. If you’re scared others might laugh at you, they might but don’t worry, they’ll ask how you did it later on. If you have no clue what to do, ask around. It’s ok to ask for help. If you keep focusing on excuses you won’t get a single thing done. Find your goal and focus on it. There’s no greater feeling than achieving personal goals and feeling comfortable in your own skin. Take control of your life because no one else will do it for you. Something that inspired me to begin this journey, was to see other people’s transformations. We all have the same capabilities. Do you like these transformation pictures? Would you like to see more? Do you find them useful? The best day to start is TODAY. You got this 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #transformation #motivation #gymtransformation #motivationmonday #fitness #fitlife
Ver esta publicación en Instagram